FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A Lee County man has been indicted on two felony charges for allegedly defrauding Kentucky’s Unemployment Insurance program, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Thursday.

An investigation by the AG’s Department of Criminal Investigations resulted in a Franklin County grand jury indicting Shaun Caudill, 35, of Beattyville, Kentucky, for one count of Theft or Identity of Another and one count of False Statement or Misrepresentation to Receive Benefits Over $1,000.

Both charges are Class D felonies, which carry a sentence of one to five years in prison, if convicted.

Department of Criminal Investigations Detective Matt Easter investigated the case after the Attorney General’s Office received a tip related to possible unemployment insurance fraud.  Assistant Attorney General Alex Garcia then presented findings of the case before the Grand Jury, which led to the indictment.

The Attorney General’s Office is involved in more ongoing investigations related to unemployment insurance fraud.  Kentuckians who feel they are victims of unemployment insurance fraud or identity theft should report it immediately to the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance, by visiting https://secure.kentucky.gov/FormServices/UI/Fraud.

The Attorney General’s Office also maintains a website to assist Kentuckians who suspect their identity has been compromised.  The website is available here

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you