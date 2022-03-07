Lee Combs, age 82, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at his home. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and past Master at Oneida Lodge.
Lee is survived by his wife Retha Combs and two daughters Dema Hacker, Manchester, and Micki Grant (Larry Lunsford) of Horse Creek.
He is also survived by these grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Halee Woodlee (Ethan), Brent Hacker (Alysia), Jamie Hacker, Lukas Hacker, James Rice Hacker, and Jacob Smith.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents Pitman Combs and Dema Webb Combs and 3 brothers: Edward Woodrow Combs, Preston Brackon Combs, and Dempsey Combs.
The funeral service for Lee was held Sunday, March 6th, Graveside at the Oneida Cemetery with Todd Hicks and Bobby Stevens officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.