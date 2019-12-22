Mr. Lee Edward Johnson age 74 departed this life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. He was born on Thursday, July 19, 1945 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Ed and Ida Mae Howard Johnson. He was a mechanic and worked with heavy equipment.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Lynn Kane, his children: Ashley Blair and her husband Jamie, Rowdy Johnson and Tracy Johnson, his step-son: Brad Kane, his grandchildren: Michael Johnson, Renee Byrd and Desire Eichel as well as his great grandchildren: Corbin, Camden, Liam, Kyara and Amiah.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Ed and Ida Mae Johnson.
A celebration of life for Mr. Lee Edward Johnson will be conducted on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at 10 AM at the FairHaven Funeral Home Chapel, 6557 N. Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46825. Pastor Doug Lucker will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in New Haven, Indiana.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday, December 23 from 4 PM until 7 PM at the FairHaven Funeral Home Chapel.
Local arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
