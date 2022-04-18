Lela Gray age 82 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Saturday - April 16, 2022 at Laurel Creek Health Care. She was the widow of Ernest Gray, she is survived by her son Murrel Gray and wife Sharon, her granddaughters; Candace Frazier and Amy Henson, her great grandchildren; Reece Frazier and Gabriella Frazier, she is also survived by her brothers and sisters; Rena Hubbard, Travis Saylor, Noah Shepherd, Alverna Bowling, Martha Penn, Darrell Shepherd, Ed Shepherd and Rutherford Bowling, she is also survived by a host of half brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents; Melvin and Eva Roberts Shepherd, her husband Ernest, her daughter Wilma Sue Henson, son in law Jimmy Henson and brother Harlan Shepherd.
Funeral Services for Lela Gray will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday - April 20, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Michael Cottongim and Mike Gray presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. The family of Lela Gray will receive friends and loved ones from 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday - April 20, 2022 until the funeral time of 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the Rominger Funeral Home.
ARRANGEMENTS ARE ENTRUSTED TO ROMINGER FUNERAL HOME.
