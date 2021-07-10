Lelia Hall, 65, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 7th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital. 

Lelia was born in Alabaster, AL on January 7, 1956, a daughter of the late William Isaac and Priscilla Johnson Hall. 

Lelia is survived by her son, William Isaac Hall and fiancee Stephanie Minton of London. 

She is also survived by her brother and sisters: Franklin Johnson of Cincinnati, OH, Mildred Gilbert of Manchester, Alvenia Hall of Manchester, and Suzie Hall of Midlothian, VA; and a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends. 

In addition to her parents, Lelia was preceded in death by her brother and sister, Ashley Johnson and Myra Ruth Hall. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 11th at Britton Funeral Home, with Anthony Lovett officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. 

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 11th at Britton Funeral Home.

