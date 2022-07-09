Lena Mae Collins age 75 of Fishtrap Road, Manchester, Kentucky passed away peacefully at her residence on July 01, 2022. She is the widow of Tom Carlo Collins. She was born April 04, 1947, the daughter of Miller and Polly Sizemore Smith who preceded her in death. Lena was of the Holiness faith and attended the Hals Fork Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed her family, cooking, sewing, crafting and shopping. Lena was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Carlos Collins, two brothers Raleigh and Critt Smith, along with two grandchildren. Survivors include two sons, Scott and Kim Collins of Big Creek, Kentucky, Dexter and Bobbie Collins of Tyner, Kentucky. Five daughters Patty and James Asher of London, Kentucky, Karen and Willie Lawson of Big Creek, Kentucky, Sharon and Oakley Hatfield of Manchester, Kentucky, Cassie and Mark Roberts of Big Creek, Kentucky, Charlene and Doug Jackson of Big Creek, Kentucky..One step sister Rose Wagers of London, Kentucky. Also 18 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and a nephew, and a grand daughter she raised as her own, Heather Holland and grandson Brian Hatfield. A special friend Carloyn Wagers, along with many other friends and relatives.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at the Hals Fork Pentecostal Church with Jerry Mckinley Holland, Bobby Holland, and Troy Gray officiating. Burial followed in the Smith-Mills Cemetery, Marcum, Kentucky. The family has entrusted Wolfe and Sons Funeral Home to carefully handle all of the arrangements.
