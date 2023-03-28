Lenzie Gibbs, age 78 departed this life on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at his home. He was born on Friday, August 18, 1944 in Manchester, Kentucky to Thomas and Pearl (Adams) Gibbs. He was a heavy equipment operator in the coal industry and a member of the New Home Baptist Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Drussie (Cottongim) Gibbs and one son: Tim Gibbs and wife Tammy; these grandchildren: Chase Gibbs and wife Casey, Brayden Gibbs and wife Whitney and Kristen Gibbs; these great grandchildren: Bentley Gibbs, Luke Gibbs, and Harper Gibbs. Also surviving are these brothers and sisters: Raymond Gibbs and wife Alice, Margaret Gibbs, Billie Jean Jones and husband Clarence, and Frances Brock.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Thomas and Pearl Gibbs; one brother: Kenneth Gibbs and one sister: Faye Rice.
Funeral Services for Lenzie Gibbs will be conducted on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 2PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Darrel Bargo will be officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Cottongim Cemetery in the Cottongim Community.
The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
