Leonard Collins, Jr. "Bushwhacker", of Manchester, KY, departed this old world for paradise on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Pikeville Medical Center.
Leonard Jr. was born in Oneida, KY on November 6, 1950, to the union of Leonard and Lola (Lawson) Collins. He was a member of Garrard Holiness Church. He was an employee of Southeast Apparatus where he was a master fabrigator.
Leonard Jr. is survived and missed by the love of his life, his wife of 50 years, Bernice Collins; and the following children: James "Mario" Collins (Brittany), and Stacy Adams (Michael), all of Manchester, KY. He is forever cherished and remembered by his grandchildren and great-grandson; his grandchildren: Brandon Adams, Jacob Adams, Sophia Adams, Allyssa Adams, Brooklyn Collins, Axel Collins, Cory Collins, Brentlee Eldridge, and Rahlee Eldridge; and his great-grandson, Colton Adams.
Leonard Jr. leaves behind the following siblings: Denver Collins (Della) of Lebanon Junction, KY, Randy Collins (Kenya) of Middletown, OH, and Gilbert Collins of Manchester, KY; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Leonard Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Collins and Lola Collins, and the following siblings: Elizabeth Collins, Elsie Sue Eversole, Shirley Jean Sizemore, Willie Mae Collins, and Wade Collins.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, January 26th at Britton Funeral Home, with Roy Lane Woods and Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 25th at Britton Funeral Home.
