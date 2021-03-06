Mr. Les Calhoun, son of the late James H. and Ethel Gibson Calhoun, was born in Somerset, KY on August 27, 1948 and he departed this life on February 27, 2021 having attained the age of 72 years.
Les was united in marriage to Mary Betty White Calhoun, she survives.
Other survivors include; two sisters, Linda Carol Calhoun Grider, who is Les's twin sister, and Barbara Sue Cassidy Tomlinson; three brothers, Lloyd Calhoun, Leman Brent Calhoun and Larry Wayne Calhoun as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Other than his parents, he was also preceded in death by a very special cousin, Larry "Todge" Calhoun; three sisters, Lola Campbell, Lily Mae Davison and Ladora Dean Buxton; and five brothers, Lindsey, Linville, Leonard & Lynn Allen Calhoun, and Arnold Gene Gibson.
Les was a United States Air Force veteran having served in the Vietnam war. Upon getting out of the military, he shortly thereafter joined the Kentucky State Police where he served from 1971 until retirement in 1991.
He was greatly involved in a number of different projects over the years, but, one he was most proud of was the placement of the Cross just outside of Burnside. He was a Christian person who will be deeply missed by his family and his multitude of friends.
A funeral service for Mr. Les Calhoun will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Parkers Mill Road Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Mill Springs National Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Les Calhoun will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. Monday March 8, 2021 until time for services.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Christians 4 the Cross c/o Citizens National Bank
6385 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY 42501 or the Sloans Valley Cemetery Fund, 17 Windy Hills, Somerset, KY 42501
Pulaski Funeral home is honored to be assisting the family of Mr. Les Calhoun.
