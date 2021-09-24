Les Marcum, 79, of Manchester, KY, went home to meet the Lord on Tuesday, September 21st, 2021.
Les was born in Manchester, KY on November 21, 1941, a son of the late Luther and Dolly Brumley Marcum.
Les was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who took his family to church and taught them about the Lord. He was a former city council member and he attended the Manchester Gospel Mission Church when he was able to go. Les had a great sense of humor and would help anyone that needed a helping hand. He loved to fish and hunt arrowheads with his kids, and always had to have his sports car clean. Les was the trivia king, loved old movies, cars, any and all sports, and he loved to do the laundry. His children have many memories of him playing Frisbee with them after coming home from work each day. Being a kid at heart he often would say he had to grow old but he would never grow up.
Les was married to Charlotte Eversole Marcum, who survives him, and they were blessed with a loving blended family.
In addition to his wife, Les is survived by three sons: Sam Marcum and wife Cheryl of North Carolina, Jim Welch of Vermont, and Jason Welch and wife Alesia of London, KY; and by two daughters: Sonya Maxie and husband Rick of Manchester, KY, and Jessica Davidson and husband Nolan of Knoxville, TN.
He is also survived by two sisters: Wanda Marcum of Manchester, and Brenda Smith and husband John of Dothan, AL; by the following grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Josh Maxie and wife Leigha and their children, Skylar, Haizlee, and Caroline; Chelsea Smith and husband Terry and their children, Bella and Canaan; Brian Maxie and his son Levi; Whitney Marcum and fiancé Coty and their children, Emma, Adalyn, and Cloey; Christy Marcum, Sarah Marcum, Jacob Marcum, Peyton Davidson, Olivia Davidson, Annabelle Welch, Caroline Welch, and Manning Welch; by a special niece, Robin Leslie Craft; and by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 25th at Britton Funeral Home. The family requests that all visitors wear masks and practice social distancing.
Funeral Services for Les will be private.
Les was born in Manchester, KY on November 21, 1941, a son of the late Luther and Dolly Brumley Marcum.
Les was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who took his family to church and taught them about the Lord. He was a former city council member and he attended the Manchester Gospel Mission Church when he was able to go. Les had a great sense of humor and would help anyone that needed a helping hand. He loved to fish and hunt arrowheads with his kids, and always had to have his sports car clean. Les was the trivia king, loved old movies, cars, any and all sports, and he loved to do the laundry. His children have many memories of him playing Frisbee with them after coming home from work each day. Being a kid at heart he often would say he had to grow old but he would never grow up.
Les was married to Charlotte Eversole Marcum, who survives him, and they were blessed with a loving blended family.
In addition to his wife, Les is survived by three sons: Sam Marcum and wife Cheryl of North Carolina, Jim Welch of Vermont, and Jason Welch and wife Alesia of London, KY; and by two daughters: Sonya Maxie and husband Rick of Manchester, KY, and Jessica Davidson and husband Nolan of Knoxville, TN.
He is also survived by two sisters: Wanda Marcum of Manchester, and Brenda Smith and husband John of Dothan, AL; by the following grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Josh Maxie and wife Leigha and their children, Skylar, Haizlee, and Caroline; Chelsea Smith and husband Terry and their children, Bella and Canaan; Brian Maxie and his son Levi; Whitney Marcum and fiancé Coty and their children, Emma, Adalyn, and Cloey; Christy Marcum, Sarah Marcum, Jacob Marcum, Peyton Davidson, Olivia Davidson, Annabelle Welch, Caroline Welch, and Manning Welch; by a special niece, Robin Leslie Craft; and by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 25th at Britton Funeral Home. The family requests that all visitors wear masks and practice social distancing.
Funeral Services for Les will be private.
To send flowers to the family of Les Marcum, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.