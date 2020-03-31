Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 31, 2020 at approximately 5:40 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Jared Smith arrested Dusty Wise, 36 of Leslie County. The arrest occurred when Deputy Smith was dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle at a church on Crane Branch Road. Upon making contact with the driver, Deputy Smith ran the vehicles identification number through Clay County Diapatch where it was confirmed that the vehicle was stolen. While obtaining more information, the above mentioned subject gave Deputy Smith false identifying information and it came back that the information she gave had active warrants. Once the true identity of the subject was known, it was showing she had multiple warrants for her arrest. During the search, Deputy Smith located numerous baggies of suspected Methamphetamine, drug Paraphernalia and U.S. Currency. While being booked into the Clay County Detention Center, Deputy Jailer Dakota Steven's located another baggie of suspected Methamphetamine. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Dusty Wise, 36 was charged with:
• Receiving Stolen Property
• Giving Officer Fasle Identifying Information
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance
• Possession of a Controlled Substance
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• Promoting Contraband
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Parole)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
