Leslie Henson, 50, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 28th, at her home.
Leslie was born in Oneida, KY on August 21, 1970, a daughter of the late Barbara Shane and Les Henson.
She is survived by her husband, Adam Smith of Manchester; and her brothers and sister: Hank Shane and wife Cindi of Georgetown, Mansell Baker and wife Kim of Manchester, and Denise Carr and husband Jimmy of London.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 31st at Smith Cemetery on Grannys Branch, with Paul Mitchell officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
