Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler charged Lannie Gibson age 41 of Hyden, KY on a Leslie County indictment warrant charging assault – first-degree; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; burglary first-degree; wanton endangerment – first-degree – police officer is victim; persistent felony offender II. This individual is lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

