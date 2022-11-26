Leslie Melton, age 70 departed this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. He was born on Saturday, May 31, 1952 in Hamilton, Ohio to Troy and Rosie Grant Melton.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Laura Etta Patrick Melton, his children: Kenny Melton, Leslie Russell Melton, Darla Michelle Fee, Kimberly Melton and Jennifer Noel Melton as well as his grandchildren: Austin Melton, Cameron Melton, Troy and Neccolus Mallory, Kendra Eversole, Haley Melton, Dennis Campbell, Vernetta Campbell, Willie Campbell, Leland Campbell, Kaitlyn Dean and Madelyn Melton and his great grandchild: Kamdyn Melton. Also surviving is his brother: Roy Gene Melton and his sisters: Bonnie Nunn, Vickie Hacker and Tina Melton.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Troy and Rosie Melton, his son: Cody William Lee Melton and his brothers and sisters: Richard Melton, Aaron Melton, Shirley Barnett, Dorothy Melton, Wilma Melton, Delbert Melton and Sally Ruth.
Funeral services for Leslie Melton will be conducted on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Barry Hubbard will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Melton Cemetery in the Ponders Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
