Leslie Saul Begley, 65, of Saul, KY, passed away Thursday, April 28th, at his home.
Leslie was born in Saul, KY on August 12, 1956, a son of the late Pleas and Anna Jewell Couch Begley.
He liked to hunt, fish, trap, and dig ginseng. He was a giver and loved all the people of Saul, the children, his family, and the mountains. Leslie is now reunited with his Mommy and Daddy in Paradise.
Leslie is survived by his brothers and sister: Cecil A. Begley and wife Jane of Alexandria, KY, Kenneth Amon Begley and wife Tammy of Louisville, KY, and Kay Begley Hale and husband Paul of Jackson, KY.
He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends, and neighbors.
In addition to his parents, Leslie was preceded in death by his brothers, Edwin Pleas Begley and Irving Joe Begley.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 3rd at Britton Funeral Home, with Bob Rice officiating. A Graveside Service will follow at the Spruce Pine Cemetery at Saul, KY.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 3rd at Britton Funeral Home.
