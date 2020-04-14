With nearly every county bordering Clay reporting at least one positive case of the coronavirus, many are asking why a positive case hasn’t been reported here. The answer may shock you even more.
To date, 64 people have been tested in Clay with 55 negative and nine pending. Over 20,000 people live in Clay County, which equates to less than half of one percent of the population.
Realistically, health officials say the virus is in our county and everyone should treat it as such.
Christie Green, Public Health Director for Cumberland Valley Health Department, says everyone needs to act as if the virus is here.
“We all need to keep following the guidance of social distancing and staying home whenever possible,” she said. “The best practice is to stay home as much as possible. But if you do have to go out make sure you are protected and follow the mandates.”
Neighboring Laurel County reported their second death from the coronavirus and Jackson County reported their first death and has over 30 cases reported from Jackson Manor. Some of the facility employees tested at Jackson Manor are residents of other counties. Those cases are not included in the Jackson County total. The resident that died in Jackson County was a resident of Jackson Manor, according to Green.
“We have a new case in Jackson County, and it is not associated with the cluster of cases at Jackson Manor,” Green said. “Jackson County has 34 confirmed cases.”
Clay residents have been very fortunate, on the surface at least, as no tests have been confirmed positive. But keep in mind only 64 people have been tested.
Last week, Family Practice of Kentucky (Dr. Dana Edwards’ clinic) started drive thru testing for the coronavirus, the first facility to do so in the county. To receive a test, you have to meet the criteria for the virus.
“As healthcare providers in the county have the capacity to test more people, the number of positive cases will increase,” said Green. “Right now, it is important to take as much care as possible.”
