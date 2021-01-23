Lester Centers was born October 16, 1941 in Clay County and departed this life Sunday, January 17, 2021 at his residence in Manchester at the age of 79. He was the son of the late Richard & Gertrude (Burns) Centers.
Lester is survived by his wife, Bertie (Reynolds) Centers and by two children, Slade Centers and his wife Tami and Beverly Centers. He was blessed with five grandchildren, Tanner Centers, Larissa Centers, Jeremy Baker and his wife Brenda, Laine Carlton and Macey Price and by three great grandchildren, Landon Garner, Everett & Eliza Baker. He is also survived by a brother, Stafford Centers and by three sisters, Paulette Willis, Sylvia Vitman and Joyce Smith.
In addition to his parents, Lester was also preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Centers.
Lester was retired from the Cumberland Valley District Health Department in Manchester, was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of the New Home Baptist Church in Manchester.
Memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the New Home Baptist Church (6055 South Hwy 11) Manchester, KY with Bro. Darrel Bargo and Bro. Clay Bishop officiating. Lakes Funeral Home in McKee was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
IN LEIU OF FLOWERS DONATIONS MAY BE MADE TO LAKES FUNERAL HOME IN HONOR OF LESTER
