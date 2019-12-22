Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 19, 2019 at approximately 7:30 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Todd Sester, 37 of Beech Creek Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint of a male subject trespassing at Beech Creek Apartments. Upon arrival, Deputy Brumley conducted an investigation at which time was confirmed the subject had been previously trespassed from being on the property.
Todd Sester, 37 was charged with:
• Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree
