Lester Charles “Chucky” Daniel, age 32 departed this life on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the AdventHealth in Manchester, Kentucky. He was born on Friday, September 23, 1988 in Hyden, Kentucky to Lester Charles Daniel and Mary Belle Burns.
He leaves to mourn his passing his son: Gavyn Daniel, 12 nieces and nephews, a special friend who is like his sister: Cheyenne Hensley, special aunt and uncle: Margie and James Mobley, special daughter; Haidyn Miller and these brothers and sisters: Scott Deaton, Laura Lynn Daniel George, Gary Marvin Daniel, Cameron Sandlin, Ryan Griffith, Jericho Daniel and Patricia Adams as well as a host of other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Lester and Mary Belle Daniel and his brothers: Brian Daniel and Anthony Daniel.
Funeral Services for Lester Charles “Chucky” Daniel will be conducted on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Brutus Baptist Church. Rev. Sherman Clemons will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Burns Family Cemetery in the Brutus Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday evening after 6 PM at the Brutus Baptist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
