Lester Sizemore, age 69 departed this life on Friday, June 16, 2023 at his home. He was born on Saturday, May 8, 1954 in Manchester to Elmer and Stella Hubbard Sizemore. He was a retired jeweler and a member of the Lily Holiness Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Gail Buckman Sizemore, his children: Monica (Terry) Smith, Patrick (Katherine) Ballard and Tyler (Mendy) Sizemore, his grandchildren: Trevor (Kathy) Smith, Travis (Megan) Smith, Abigail (Adam) Smith, Aaden West, Grant Ballard, Mayme Ballard and Allison Sizemore as well as his great grandchildren: Carson Smith, Layla Smith, Cammie Smith, Maverick Smith, Jace Smith, Nora Smith, Myla Smith, Kingston Smith, McKinley Smith, Zara Arnett, Ty Smith and Marlee Smith. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Larry Wayne Sizemore, Linda (Bill) Henson, Asonia (Robin) Henson, Elmer Sizemore, Jr., Rita (Danny) Cope, Lora (David) Napier and Misty (Conway) Hinkle as well as a host of other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Elmer and Stella Sizemore, his brother: Jerry Lee Sizemore and many other family members.
Funeral Services for Lester Sizemore will be conducted on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ryan Osborne, Rev. Teddy Couch and Rev. Bobby Stevens will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday, June 20 from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
