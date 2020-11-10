Lester Smith, of Oneida, KY, was born on January 25, 1939, in Clay County, KY, and passed away on November 07, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Lester is survived by his wife of 56 years to Lucy Slusher Smith of Oneida, KY.
He is also, survived by the following children, Malcolm and Sharon Asher of Pineville, KY, Herman and Twila Asher of London, KY, Richard and Sharon Asher of Pineville, KY, Wanda and Carson Jackson of Manchester, KY, Sharon and Darrell Whitehead of Stinnett, KY, Carolyn and Bill Buckles of London, KY, Daryol Joe and Cheryl Smith of London, KY, Becky Asher of Crittenden, KY, and Junior Collett of Oneida, KY. He is survived by 19 Grandchildren, 40 Great Grandchildren, and 10 Great Great Grandchildren. As well as two sisters, Gladys Wilson and Della Andrea. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Lester is preceded in death by two children, Vogal Asher, and Brenda Collett. By his parents, Homer and Themia Jackson Smith. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Racheal Sizemore, Rella Money, Pauline Lawson, Oma Reid, Hosie Smith, Hazel Collett, Geraldine Asher, and Esther Smith.
Lester was affiliated with the United Baptist Church and worked in surface mining as a heavy equipment operator, logged woods, and spent his last years as a farmer. He enjoyed his family and friends, hunting, and watching Gun Smoke.
Also, a special Thank You to the BlueGrass Hospice and Special Caregiver, Mekeisha Coots.
Services for Lester will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 11th, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Herman Asher, Richard Asher, and Marty Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery on Asher's Fork.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, November 10th, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
