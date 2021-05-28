Lester Smith, 51, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, May 27th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital. 

Lester was born in Red Bird, KY on June 3, 1969, a son of the late Thomas "TJ" and Janice Asher Smith. 

He is survived by his wife, Gayla Hoskins Smith, and his daughter, Leslie Leeann (Justin Foster) Hoskins. 

Lester is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Ruth Ann (Johnny) Smith, Denzil (Joyce) Smith, Clark Smith, Patricia (Glenn) Jarvis, Rosette (Michael) Jackson, Louvanna (George) Jarvis, Melva (Terry) Jackson, and Ashley (Jerry) Spivey. 

He is also survived by 3 nieces and nephews that he thought of as grandchildren: Piper, Paisley, and Justin; as well as 17 nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 1st at Old Indian Grave Branch Church, with Reggie Jackson, Kenneth Jones, Wayne Sizemore, and Delbert Downey officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery on Brightshade. 

Visitation will be held after 5:00 PM on Sunday, May 30th at Britton Funeral Home and at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 31st at the Old Indian Grave Branch Church.

 
Service information

May 30
Visitation
Sunday, May 30, 2021
6:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
May 31
Visitation
Monday, May 31, 2021
12:00PM
Old Indian Grave Branch United Baptist Church
Manchester
Manchester, KY 40962
Jun 1
Service
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
3:00PM
Old Indian Grave Branch United Baptist Church
Manchester
Manchester, KY 40962
