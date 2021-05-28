Lester Smith, 51, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, May 27th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Lester was born in Red Bird, KY on June 3, 1969, a son of the late Thomas "TJ" and Janice Asher Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Gayla Hoskins Smith, and his daughter, Leslie Leeann (Justin Foster) Hoskins.
Lester is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Ruth Ann (Johnny) Smith, Denzil (Joyce) Smith, Clark Smith, Patricia (Glenn) Jarvis, Rosette (Michael) Jackson, Louvanna (George) Jarvis, Melva (Terry) Jackson, and Ashley (Jerry) Spivey.
He is also survived by 3 nieces and nephews that he thought of as grandchildren: Piper, Paisley, and Justin; as well as 17 nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 1st at Old Indian Grave Branch Church, with Reggie Jackson, Kenneth Jones, Wayne Sizemore, and Delbert Downey officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery on Brightshade.
Visitation will be held after 5:00 PM on Sunday, May 30th at Britton Funeral Home and at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 31st at the Old Indian Grave Branch Church.
