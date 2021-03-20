Lester Wayne Bray, age 73 of London, Kentucky and formerly of Manchester, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Saint Joseph London Hospital. He was the father of Lesley Bray and Kevin Bray both of London, Kentucky; the brother of Marcella Jackson of London, Kentucky, Leslie Bray and wife Celia of Salado, Texas, Harold Bray and wife Beth of Roanoke, Virginia, and Wendell Bray and wife Amanda of Manchester, Kentucky. He was also blessed with five grandchildren, Austin Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Tanner Johnson, Keegan Johnson, and Axton Johnson; and one great-grandchild, Elijah Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Miller and Peggy (Wagers) Bray; by his sister, Maryetta Tackett.
Funeral services for Lester Wayne Bray will be conducted Monday, March 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Darrell Bowling officiating. Burial will follow at Manchester Memorial Gardens with DAV Chapter 158 Keavy in charge of military honors. The family of Lester Wayne Bray will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Monday. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 131, London, Kentucky 40743.
All families respectfully request that all visitors wear a face covering and adhere to social distancing recommendations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.