Filing for countywide offices begins Wednesday, November 3!
Filing Packets are available now at the Clay County Clerk's Office for those interested in being a candidate on the 2022 Ballot.
Before filing for candidacy in the county clerk's office between November 3, 2021 and January 7, 2022, you must first file online with the Ky Registry of Election Finance.
KREF filing can be started now so it will be ready to bring with you.
“This is also the case with those who file candidacy with the Secretary of State,” said County Clerk Beverly Craft. “Also, my staff and I will be available on Saturdays, 8 - 12, starting now, in anticipation of a busy season. If you have any questions feel free to call us at (606) 598-2544.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.