With in-person school starting back this week, many parents and students are wanting to know if a basketball season is planned for the county’s seven elementary schools.
We’ve got the answer- yes, it is!
Plans are now underway to have a boy’s and girl’s season starting around mid-March (or when the high school basketball season comes to a close).
The plan calls for all games to be played at Clay County High School and Clay County Middle School on Tuesday and Thursday nights.
According to superintendent of schools William Sexton, details are still being finalized.
“We want to give our students every opportunity to participate in the many things they’ve missed out on due to COVID-19,” he said.
Each team will also have cheerleaders for their games.
“We want everyone, basketball and cheerleading, to participate,” he said. “But, to participate, you have to attend school in-person. Virtual students will not be allowed to participate.”
The season for boys and girls will run simultaneously this year due to the late start.
All games are being hosted at the middle and high schools to stay in accordance with COVID-19 regulations and allow as many as possible to attend.
“This is a work in progress,” he said. “The main goal is to give these student-athletes an opportunity to participate. As of right now it does not appear, we will be able to accommodate a b-team schedule (3-4th grade) season. Those students will be allowed to participate though.”
A football season is not planned for this year due to oncoming construction at Tiger Stadium.
“Our plan is to have basketball and cheerleading and have it wrapped up before softball/baseball season gets in full swing,” Sexton said.
More details on the plan will be released soon, he added.
