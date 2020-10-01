Unforeseen circumstances caused Clay County schools to delay their in-person opening last week, but superintendent William Sexton says they’ll try to start again on Tuesday, October 6th.
Parents, students and staff were disappointed when the news broke Friday afternoon that a delay would be needed due to the Clay County Area Technology Center being unable to open due to the county being in the “red” on COVID-19 rate.
The school system was going to attempt to start in-person anyway as the rate increase is due to a large number of Manchester Federal Corrections Institute inmates testing positive. But, at mid-day Friday, the school system was notified that the tech center would not be allowed to open due to the red status. That left approximately 175 students at the high school with no classes for half a day, according to Sexton.
“Their decision did not give us enough time to place those students in a safe environment during an in-person school day,” he said. “It was not something expected, but we have now placed those students in classes.”
The technology center will not be opened unless the county’s index rate returns to yellow-something that is highly unlikely due to the amount of positive FCI cases.
“The decision on the technology center is a state decision, not local,” Sexton said. “Principal Bill Crockett and his staff are ready to go; they just need the permission from the state to proceed.”
Another factor in the decision was several staff members and students testing positive with many others being placed in quarantine.
The lack of available substitute teachers is also putting a strain on the in-person start of school.
“We do not have enough substitute teachers to maintain in-person if we continue to have positive COVID-19 cases among staff,” he said. “Right now, we need as many substitute teachers as possible. If you’d like to substitute, please contact us at the board of education.”
If everything holds in place for the next several days, the superintendent says the school’s system why try to go in-person again.
“We have plans to open Tuesday and utilize the four-day week (Tues-Friday) as we previously discussed,” he said. “But, like everything else right now, this is a day-to-day thing and it’s something we have to look at every day to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”
The state is requiring school systems to be able to shut down and go fully virtual within 24 hours if a possible outbreak occurs.
“I know a lot want to have in-person as I do too,” he said. “We are trying our best and hopefully we will get started Tuesday.”
