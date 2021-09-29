To whom it may concern,
In rebuttal to the article dated August 18, 2021, Titled “ Board files motion to dismiss over cemetery” by The Manchester Enterprise, it is with heavy hearts that we feel a response is necessary to this article.
The Whitetop Tribe is a Native American tribe with a unique and rich heritage. We are a recognized tribe. Without doubt and a matter of public record the following information is factual:
The Whitetop Tribe has been recognized as a Native American tribe and endorsed by the following Kentucky County Fiscal Courts and Cities in the State of Kentucky
Boyd County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Steve Towler, 9/22/2017
Bell County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Albey Brock, 8/24/2015
Breathitt County, KY, signed by Judge Executive John Lester (J. L.) Smith, 9/9/2015 Christian County, signed by KY, Judge Executive Steve Tribble, 9/19/2017
Clay County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Joe Asher, 4/30/2015
City of Manchester, KY, signed by Mayor James Ed Garrison, 4/30/2015
Elliot County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Carl Fannin, 9/14/2015
Estill County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Wallace C. Taylor, 8/28/2015
Floyd County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Benjamin L. Hale, 9/9/2015
Harlan County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Dan Mosely, 10/20/2015
City of Hyden, KY, signed by Mayor Carol Joseph, 10/21/2015
Jackson County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Shane Gabbard, 7/30/2015
Knott County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Jeff Dobson, 6/20/2016
Knox County, KY, signed by Judge Executive J. M. Hall, 8/25/2015
Laurel County, KY, signed by Judge Executive David Westerfield, 8/10/2015 Lawrence County, KY, signed by Judge Executive John Osbourne, 9/16/2015
Lee County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Steve Mays, 9/2/2015
Leslie County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Jimmy Sizemore, 8/6/2015
Letcher County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Jim Ward, 9/10/2015
Lincoln County, KY, singed by Judge Executive Jim W. Adams, 9/29/2015 Livingston County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Chris Lasher, 1/23/2018 Madison County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Reagan Taylor, 10/15/2015
Magoffin County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Charles Hardin, 2/2/2016 Owsley County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Cale Turner, 9/2/2015
Perry County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Scott Alexander, 8/18/2015 Pulaski County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Stephen B. Kelley Jr., 9/16/2015 Rockcastle County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Doug Bishop, 8/13/2015 Wolfe County, KY, signed by Judge Executive Dennis Brooks, 9/24/2015
Until recently, a Citizen at Large on the board of The Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission represented our tribe. The Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission is a Kentucky State government entity.
Publications have identified our Native American heritage from the present day going back until at least the mid 19th century.
The Whitetop Tribe is not a party to the lawsuit referred to in the article. The Whitetop Tribe does, however repudiate the claim made in the article that we are not a Native American tribe. The Clay County, Kentucky, Board of Education has no authority over the ethnicity of people.
The State of Kentucky has no legislation to recognize the Native American tribes within its border. The 2009 Regular Season House Bill 63 and the 2011 Regular Season House Bill 50 attempted to resolve this lack in Kentucky State policy. Both of these bills passed through the Kentucky House only to dissolve in committees of the Kentucky Senate. The Whitetop Tribe is currently pursuing relations with Kentucky State Representatives in the hopes of the introduction of another House Bill to recognize Native American tribes in the State of Kentucky.
Today in the United States, Native Americans are the only Ethnic group of people in which the government has complete control over identification. Other Ethnic groups are allowed self-identification. We are still here! We have not disappeared! We are The Tribe of the Whitetop Band of Indians!
Respectfully and peacefully,
Tribal Council of The Whitetop Tribe
Chief Johnny L. Mills
Len Rineholt Jordan Rineholt Candice Dixon Judith Reinheimer Terry Legal Lovenia Price Joyceann Gray
