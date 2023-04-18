Lewis Keith Ferrell, age 57 departed this life on Saturday, April 15, 2023. He was born on Monday, August 2, 1965 in Manchester to Franklin Delanore Ferrell and Lucy Katherine Hayre Ferrell.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Becky Abner Ferrell, his son: Mason Warner Ferrell and his fiancé Candice Hubbard, his nephew he raised as his own son: Andrew Clayton Abner, these nieces and nephews: Kendra Renee Jackson, Tyler Ferrell, Brandon Ferrell, his niece: Haylie Jo Henson, his special great niece: Kaylynn Renee Jackson and Chelsea Abner Evans, Kayla Abner Dezarn, Timothy Swafford, Mitchell Scalf, Brandon Abner and Dennis Abner, his sister: Elonda Gray and his brother: Mitchell Ferrell and his wife Palma.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Franklin Delanore and Lucy Ferrell and his brother-in-law: Hobert Bowling.
Funeral services for Keith will be conducted on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Rick Gibson and Rev. Paul Mitchell will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Ashers Fork Cemetery in the Ashers Fork Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
