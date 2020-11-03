Republican Derek Lewis will serve a second term as the 90th District State Representative as he defeated Democrat challenger Ralph Hoskins.
In Clay County, Lewis outdistanced Hoskins two to one with 4,370 votes to 2,103.
With seven of nine precincts reporting in Laurel County, Lewis has 3,639 votes to Hoskins’ 1,035.
In Leslie County, Lewis had 4,143 votes to Hoskins’ 628 with 100% reporting.
Overall Lewis tallied 12,152 to Hoskins 3,766. The vote totals do not include absentee and mail-in ballots.
Lewis had this to say about his win: "Thank you to my family, friends and supporters who helped me in this election. I am humbled by your support and deeply honored. I have much respect for my opponent, Ralph Hoskins, his family and supporters. He ran a vigorous campaign, and I wish him well. Above all, I give all the glory to God, and I look forward to continuing to work on behalf of the citizens of Clay, Laurel, and Leslie Counties."
