A Lexington, Ky., man, Isaiah Wimberly, 30, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison on Wednesday, by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to his plea agreement, an arrest warrant was issued for Wimberly in September 2021. Upon executing the warrant, after Wimberly had exited his vehicle, a search of the vehicle discovered two, loaded firearms. A search of his residence then uncovered 90 grams of fentanyl, scales, and an unloaded firearm. Thereafter, in April 2022, law enforcement received information that Wimberly was selling narcotics at a local hotel. Wimberly was arrested and law enforcement seized an additional 191 grams of fentanyl. Wimberly admitted that he possessed the narcotics seized on both occasions and that he intended to distribute it. Wimberly also admitted that he knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm, due to prior felony convictions.
Wimberly pleaded guilty in September 2022. Wimberly was previously convicted, in June of 2019, of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, in Fayette Circuit Court.
Under federal law, Wimberly must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for four years.
Carlton S. Shier IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF Louisville Field Division; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Louisville Field Office; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by ATF, FBI, and the Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cindy Rieker.
This case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Shier coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.
