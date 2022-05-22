A Lexington man, Christopher Paul Cavanaugh, 40, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison on Thursday, by U.S. District Judge Karen C. Caldwell, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
According to Cavanaugh’s plea agreement, in March 2021, the United States Postal Service intercepted a package of methamphetamine that was being sent to him. Law enforcement then found Cavanaugh in possession of approximately 1.95 kilograms of methamphetamine and three firearms. Cavanaugh admitted that he possessed the firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking.
Cavanaugh pleaded guilty to the charges in the indictment, in February 2022.
Under federal law, Cavanaugh must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Darren Hess, Special Agent in Charge, United States Postal Inspection Service; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Roger West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.