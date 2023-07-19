CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care in London is pleased to announce Alexis McWhorter, APRN, to its esteemed team of caregivers. After serving in Saint Joseph London’s emergency department for nearly three years, McWhorter is excited to stay with CHI Saint Joseph Health and form relationships with her patients in the primary care setting.
A London native, McWhorter discovered her passion for helping others at a young age. Recognizing the importance of hands-on patient care, she decided to pursue a career in nursing. After gaining valuable bedside experience, McWhorter realized she wanted to have a broader impact on her community’s health. This led her to become an advanced practice registered nurse (APRN) and focus on preventive care, addressing health concerns at their root causes.
“I firmly believe in starting at the foundation of health, preventing chronic conditions rather than addressing them at a later stage,” said McWhorter. “It is becoming even more critical to address health issues before they become chronic conditions, such as stroke or heart disease.”
As an APRN, McWhorter recognizes the significance of open and transparent communication between providers and patients. She believes in building those strong relationships based on trust, actively involving patients in their health care decisions, and explaining the reasoning behind recommended treatments.
“By taking a holistic patient-centered approach, I aim to collaborate with patients, educate them about their options, and empower them to make informed decisions about their health,” said McWhorter. “I’m here to educate my patients on their options, not to make the choice for them.”
McWhorter earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Eastern Kentucky University in 2016 and returned to the university in 2020 to obtain her Master of Science in nursing, specializing in the family nurse practitioner track. Before becoming an APRN, McWhorter’s extensive clinical experience in various health care settings, including emergency departments and progressive care units, has equipped her with the skills and knowledge to provide comprehensive care to patients of all ages.
“I am excited to serve the patients of London, and I want them to feel like they can come to me with anything,” said McWhorter. “I hope to continue fostering a patient-centric environment where individuals feel comfortable discussing their health concerns and collaborating on their care plans.”
When not on the job, McWhorter enjoys photography and spending quality time with her family. She and her husband, Chase McWhorter, a local attorney whom she met while they both attended South Laurel High School, cherish their roles as parents to their infant son. They also share a love for University of Kentucky sports teams, and as a family, they appreciate the beauty of Laurel Lake, where McWhorter and her husband both enjoyed as children.
McWhorter is thrilled to join the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care team in London, located at 1025 Saint Joseph Lane, 2nd floor. To schedule an appointment, call 606.330.2377.
About CHI Saint Joseph Health
CHI Saint Joseph Health, part of CommonSpirit Health, is one of the largest and most comprehensive health systems in the Commonwealth of Kentucky with 100 locations in 20 counties, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes, home health agencies and an ambulatory Care Center. The hospitals in CHI Saint Joseph Health are Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling, and Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East. In total, the health system serves patients in 35 counties statewide. CHI Saint Joseph Health is dedicated to providing a wide array of services toward a goal of building a healthier future for all. CHI Saint Joseph Health embodies a strong mission and faith-based heritage and works through local partnerships to expand access to care in the communities it serves.
About the CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group is the employed provider network of CHI Saint Joseph Health with 88 locations in 17 communities throughout central and eastern Kentucky.
