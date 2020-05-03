Lexlene Grubb, age 83, passed away Friday May 1st 2020 at the Pineville Medical Center.
Lexlene is survived by the following children: Lester Grubb and wife Chana of Flat Lick, KY, Harold Grubb, London, and Charlene Thompson and husband Lester of Corbin, KY.
She is also survived by the following grandchildren: Charlotte Grubb, Teresa Jarvis, and Ronnie Thompson, two great grandchildren Sarah and Ronnie Thompson and 2 great great grandchildren Gaston and Hailee.
She is further survived by the following brothers and sisters: Bennie Grubb, Buster Grubb, Audrie Rice, and Geraldine Grubb.
Lexline is preceded in death by her husband Delbert Grubb, her parents Willliam Oliver and Mary (Sizemore) Grubb, one grandchild Regina Gail Grubb, and the following brothers and sisters: Zeb Grubb, Herman Grubb, Russell Grubb, Kermit Grubb, Christine Isaac, Vestine Long, and Edith Jones.
The funeral services for Lexlene will be held privately.
