Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Joey Robinson along with Deputy Shannon Jones and K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Cathy Lynn Lierer age 58 of Manchester, Ohio early Saturday morning January 18, 2020 at approximately 2:29 AM. The arrest occurred off Boone trail, approximately 2 miles southwest of London after deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress and noted that the complainant had phoned 911 several times reporting multiple incidences there all of which were determined to be unfounded. This individual was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; Harassing communications. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
