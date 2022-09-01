(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – For the University of Kentucky football team, it’s easy nowadays to lose focus.
After all, times have changed! Gone are the days when just winning a ball game against a visiting MAC opponent was more than enough. Now—in a year in which expectations continue to skyrocket—the Wildcats need to not only win against Miami of Ohio on Saturday, but they need to pummel the RedHawks in the process. Remember, head coach Mark Stoops and crew are shooting for an elusive SEC championship. Style points matter on the march to Atlanta.
NOT SO FAST, MY FRIEND!
In his weekly press conference on Monday, Mark Stoops was…well, typical Mark Stoops. The UK head man, entering his tenth season, was his usual, no-nonsense, overly cautious self. Tight-lipped about the Chris Rodriguez suspension, effusive in praise for his opponent, and intentionally guarded in not supplying any bulletin board material whatsoever, Stoops maintained his laser-like focus with reporters through the entire 30-minute session.
“For us it’s all about getting focused in,” Stoops said in his opening statement. “That attention to detail, getting dialed in on Miami, getting ready to play our first game. First games are always unique, because you have a pretty good idea of what you have, but you don’t know until you go play a football game.”
Kentucky opened in betting circles as a 20-point favorite. That seemed a bit high in my mind. Miami’s pretty good. They’ve got a veteran coach in Chuck Martin (who’s entering his ninth season) a skilled, athletic quarterback in Brett Gabbert (younger brother of NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert), some talented receivers, and a highly efficient running game. They’ll test Kentucky’s defense coming right out of the gate.
The RedHawks also have an experienced defense. Pundits are picking them to win their conference outright. If you’re a Kentucky fan anticipating a walkover, you might want to hold your horses. The Wildcats come into the game young and inexperienced at many positions. I counted eight freshmen on the two-man depth chart released earlier in the week.
Sure, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis’ arm is as strong as ever, but can his uber talented (but grossly inexperienced) receiving corps match their preseason hype? Can the O-line and defensive secondary plug holes left by NFL departures? Can the players on the field stay focused against a supposedly inferior opponent?
“That is a message that all the players need to understand, especially in week one,” Stoops emphasized time and time again. “It is something that I will hit them over the head with this week about doing their job and focusing on their job. Because the bright lights do come on, and you’re coming into a stadium, and everybody wants to do a lot. You’ve heard that before, D-Linemen wanting to do someone else’s job instead of taking care of their primary [assignment].”
In other words, STAY IN YOUR LANE! We’ve heard that mantra multiple times from Mark Stoops before. It’s become a life lesson of sorts for anyone willing to listen. Take care of your own business first, and things will eventually fall into place for the team. Forget about style points or making the hero plays. Do your job and don’t worry about what others think.
Like a wise parent doling out fatherly advice for his kid, Stoops didn’t stop there with the life lesson theme.
“It’s something that I discuss with my own children,” Stoops acknowledged. “In this day and age, and in this time with the portal and all those things, people have a tendency to focus on others. You really just have to concentrate on yourself. That’s the conversation I have with my own boys. Worry about yourself. I’m proud of my oldest [Will] in that way, the transition he’s made in the last year.”
If the players follow that advice and continue to grind like they’re taught, Kentucky should come away with an easy victory. With Florida up next on the docket, don’t expect Stoops to dig deep into the playbook. There’ll be no style points at Kroger Field this Saturday. It might even be close for a half.
However, Stoops’ life lessons will eventually sink in. Kentucky stays in their lane and defeats Miami of Ohio 28 – 14.
