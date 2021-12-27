Mrs. Lillian Gail Couch born February 10, 1951 departed this life on Thursday, December 23, 2021 in Cynthiana, Ky. Lillian Gail was born in Hazard, Ky., the daughter of the late Clay Bowling & Doris Maggard. Lillian Gail spent her formative years at Wooton in Leslie Co., & her early adult years in London, Ky. She had been a resident of Lexington, Ky. since 1984. Lillian Gail was self employed in child care and house cleaning. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and taking care of her pets, especially her cats. Lillian Gail's greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her children and her treasured grandson. Lillian Gail was preceded in death by her parents; sisters; Donna Bowling and Debbie Ball, & brother; Robert Bowling. Lillian Gail Couch leaves the following relatives surviving: loving and devoted son; Jerry Couch of Lexington, Ky., beloved daughter; Leslie Hacker of London, Ky., two cherished sisters; Diane Stancil & Robert of Wooton, Ky., Brenda Stivers of Lexington, Ky., treasured grandson; James Sizemore, beloved nephews; Robert Stancil II, Kenneth Tincher, beloved nieces; Beverly Smith, Melinda Burns & a host of other treasured relatives and friends. You may offer condolences to the family@ www.dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com.
TIME AND PLACE OF FUNERAL: THE FAMILY WILL CONDUCT A MEMORIAL SERVICE TO BE ANNOUNCED AT A LATER DATE
