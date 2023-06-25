Lillie Roberts Cupp, age 88 departed this life on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the Landmark of Laurel Creek. She was born on Thursday, February 28, 1935 in Manchester to Jay and Eva Thompson Sandlin. She was a cook at the Laurel Creek Health Care Center and a member of the Burning Springs Church of God for over 30 years.
She leaves to mourn her passing her sons: Basil Roberts and his wife Brenda and Denny Roberts and his wife Kim, her son-in-law: Alvin Bray, her grandchildren: Kim McQueen, Travis Bray and wife Natasha, Amber Henson, Keith Nicholson, Jason Roberts and Kara Roberts, her great grandchildren: Amber McQueen and husband Travis Grubb, Autumn McQueen and husband Jacob Hensley, Kelsi Bray and Cayden Bray, Noah Smith, Kenzie Smith, Leah Roberts, Brylee Roberts, Brinley Roberts, Bryson Roberts, Branson Roberts, Aiden Runion, and Dalton Bray as well as her great great grandchildren: Colton Grubb and Rowan Smith.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Jay and Eva Sandlin, her daughter: Georgie Bray, her first husband: Alex Roberts and her second husband: Ray Cupp.
Funeral Services for Lillie Roberts Cupp will be conducted on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Bryan Harris and Bro. William Hugh Hudson will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Coldiron Cemetery in the Laurel Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
