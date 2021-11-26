Lily Anne Baird, age 8, of Manchester, passed away Monday, November 22nd, 2021 at Adventhealth Manchester.
Lily is survived by her parents Stephen and Essilene "Michelle" Baird, and two brothers Brian Arless Baird and John Andrew Baird all of Manchester.
She is also survived by her great grandmothers Betty Fisher and Essilene Asher, her grandparents Johnny and Brenda Baird and Herbert Asher, and Annette and Amy Asher.
Lily is further survived by the following Aunts and Uncles Brandon and Johnathon Baird, Effilene Hacker, Valerie Lee Brown, Herb Asher, Robert Lee, Lisa Gregory, Charles Wagers, and Mason Asher, three great uncles Larry Baird, Mark Baird, Greg Gadberry, and one great aunt Linda Gadberry, the Blue John family, and a host of other special extended relatives family and friends and one very special friend Kelsie Harris.
The funeral service for Lily will be held at 2 PM Monday, November 29th, 2021 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Colson Asher officiating. Burial will follow in the Baird Cemetery at Paw Paw. Visitation will be after 6 PM Sunday at the Britton Funeral Home.
