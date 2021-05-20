As the 2020-2021 school year comes to a conclusion, Clay County High School is pleased to announce that the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 will be held this Saturday, May 22nd, at 8:30 PM. Weather permitting, the ceremony will be held at Tiger Stadium, and if inclement weather occurs, the ceremony will be moved indoors to Bobby Keith Gymnasium. The ceremony will be closed to the public, and seniors will receive eight tickets to distribute to family and friends. If graduation ceremonies are at Tiger Stadium, graduates and their guests will not have to wear a mask. However, if weather pushes the graduation indoors to Bobby Keith Gymnasium, then everyone in attendance must wear a mask. The Southeastern Kentucky Network will provide coverage of the graduation ceremony on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Graduating seniors participating this Saturday will need to be at Tiger Stadium no later than 7:30 PM. At 8 PM, seniors will prepare for the ceremony by lining up for the commencement of ceremonies. Family and friends with tickets will be allowed into Tiger Stadium one hour prior to the start of the 2021 ceremony at 7:30 PM. School personnel will be located at both the complex gate and the bottom gate near the red building to take tickets. Anyone without a ticket will not be permitted into the ceremony. Clay County High School is extremely proud of its 2021 graduating class and wishes them nothing but the best in their future plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.