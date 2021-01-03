As the 2020 winter sports season approaches on Monday, January 4th, Clay County High School would like to inform fans and spectators there will be guidelines in order to attend boys’ and girls’ basketball games.
Similar to fall sports, vouchers will be distributed to players and no general admission tickets will be sold until further notice. Family members of players, cheerleaders (home team only), and coaches will get the opportunity to purchase tickets.
In order to get the chance to purchase tickets, fans must present a completed pre-screening health assessment voucher prior to entering Bobby Keith Gymnasium. Once they arrive, fans will have their temperature taken by officials, and if their temperature is below 100.4 and the form is filled out completely, fans will get the chance to purchase tickets.
For winter sports, KHSAA and the Kentucky Department of Health have advised schools to host indoor events at fifteen percent (15%) capacity. Fans need to remember that face masks must be properly worn at all times in Bobby Keith Gymnasium, and social distancing measures will be enforced.
Seats in all sections of the gymnasium will be marked to ensure social distancing measures are followed. All of these measures are being implemented to ensure the health and well-being of players, coaches, staff, and fans.
