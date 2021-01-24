Lina Faye Reece, 77, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, January 20th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Lina was born in Clay County, KY on August 30, 1943, a daughter of the late Daniel Webster and Anna Mae Cobb Hinkle.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elvon Douglas Reece.
Lina is survived by four daughters: Paula Reece of Gray, KY, and Lilly Wilson and husband Gilbert, Tracy McCowan, and Ashley Reece, all of London, KY; and by two sons: Richard Reece and wife Nina of Prescott Valley, AZ, and Glenn Hinkle.
She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 22nd at Reece Cemetery in London, KY, with Steve Young and David Parker officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
