A Stanford, Ky., man, Sean Ryan Reardon, 30, was sentenced to 292 months in federal prison on Monday, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves, for enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.
According to his plea agreement, Reardon met a minor victim in Fall 2019 and, in early 2020, started communicating with the victim via Snapchat. Reardon admitted that had sexual contact with the victim, at his home and other locations, from July 2021 through March 2022, and that he captured pictures and videos of these encounters. Reardon also admitted that he and the victim exchanged sexually explicit visual depictions through Snapchat and Google Duo.
Reardon pleaded guilty in February 2023.
Under federal law, Reardon must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years.
Carlton S. Shier IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Louisville Field Office; and Col. Phillip Burnett, Commissioner, Kentucky State Police, jointly announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI and Kentucky State Police. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Melton.
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys' Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
