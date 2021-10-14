Linda Edwards, 67, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, October 8th, at her home.
Linda was born in Cincinnati, OH on July 21, 1954, a daughter of the late Pearl and James Lee Hutchinson. She was a member of the Island Creek Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Freddie Edwards of Manchester, KY, and her daughter, Tammy Edwards of Frankfort.
Linda is also survived by two sisters and a brother: Barbara Edwards of Manchester, Nancy Clem of London, and John Hutchinson of Amelia, OH; by three grandchildren: Brittany Edwards, Brandon Edwards, and Donovan Edwards; and seven great-grandchildren: Rylen Edwards, Ally Hoskins, Jackson Hoskins, Bentley McQueen, Jaylynn Edwards, Raelynn Edwards, and Atreus Edwards
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Thomas Hutchinson, Robert Hutchinson, Jim Hutchinson, Kenny Elder, Roberta Ayers, Ethel Brewer, and Anna Jean Minch.
Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, October 14th at Britton Funeral Home, with George Grigsby officiating. Burial will follow at the Carnahan Cemetery in Manchester.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Thursday, October 14th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.