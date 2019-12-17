Linda Faye Henson France, age 52 departed this life on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home. She was born on Tuesday, June 6, 1967 in Manchester, Kentucky to Rev. Daugh and Joan Lewis Henson.
She leaves to mourn her passing her step-daughters: Tina France and Bonnie Sue France, 3 grandchildren: Austin France, Lil Ronnie and Harley, her brother: Curtis Henson and his wife Tammy and her cousin that she loved as a sister: Darlene Perry, her nieces: Emma Henson, Lindsay Smith and her husband Robert and their children: Jonah, Jax, Ashley Murray and her husband John and their children: Connor, Hadley and Rylan, her nephew: Jonathan Henson and his wife Ashley and their son: Isaac as well as a host of great nieces and nephews that she claimed as her babies.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Rev. Daugh and Joan Henson, her brother: Johnny Henson and her sisters: Rachel Sester and Jennie Henson.
A celebration of life for Linda Faye Henson France will be conducted on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jonathan Henson and Rev. Cecil Benge will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Smith-Curry Cemetery in the Curry Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.