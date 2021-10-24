Linda Fernandez Hicks, 63, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, October 22nd, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Linda was born in San Benito, TX on December 4, 1957, a daughter of the late Juliana Moreno and Antonio Fernandez.
Linda is survived by her children: Ricardo Fernandez, Sylvia Savage, Orville Jonathan Hick, and Reuben James Hicks
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Albert Fernandez, Elias Fernandez, Antonio Fernandez, Jr., Irma Fernandez, Reuben Fernandez, and Maria Fernandez; and by 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her sisters, Ninfa Fernandez and Rita Fernandez.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 26th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Fernandez and Hicks Cemetery on Roots Branch.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, October 25th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.