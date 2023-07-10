Linda Gail Hayden of Monroe, NC went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday June 29th, at the Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC. Linda slipped away peaceably with her sister and family by her side. Linda was born April 11, 1949, in Utica, KY. She lived in the Owensboro, KY area most of her life, and retired from the Owensboro School System.
After the death of her husband of 47 years, and her younger sister, she moved to Monroe NC to be closer to her only surviving sister. She became a member of the First Baptist Church Indian Trail, NC and was very active in her Life Group.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Golda Edmondson, her husband David E Hayden, and her sister Anna Lois Kitchens.
Survivors include her sister, Sharon (Larry) Hardin of Monroe, NC. Two nieces; Kimberly (Steven) Bryson and family of Whitesville, KY. Judy (Dave) Anbro and family of Monroe, NC. Two Nephews; Chris (Holly) Kitchens and family of Fayetteville, AR, Jeffrey (Michele) Hardin and family of Taylorsville, NC.
Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church Indian Trail on Saturday July 22, 2023, with the Rev Jeff Smith and Rev Danny Meyers officiating. Her ashes will be buried alongside her husband at the Greenbriar Baptist Church in Utica KY.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Humane Society, 3101 W. Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Oneida Baptist Institute, P.O. Box 67, Oneida, KY 40972.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com
