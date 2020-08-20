Linda Gail Parrott, age 67, of London, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
She leaves behind her husband, Dr. Wayne Parrott; three children, Katie Bing & husband Stefan of Lexington, KY, Keith Parrott & fiancé Amy Patton of Lexington, KY, and Kevin Parrott & wife Leslie of Louisville, KY; two sisters, Janet Maggard & husband Carl of Richmond, KY, and Carolyn Smallwood & husband Ralph of Mesa, AZ; three grandchildren, Olivia Parrott, Amelia Parrott, and Jackson Parrott, plus a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Sams and Ersa Hoskins Sams.
Linda was a graduate of Clay County High School and Eastern Kentucky University. She was a medical technologist for more than 20 years, working mostly at Baptist Health Richmond and Marymount Hospital. She loved spending time with her pets, watching UK basketball, and spending time with family, especially her children and her grandchildren. Her children were the light of her life, and she was so proud of them. Linda loved to read and was of the Christian faith. She attended Providence Baptist Church.
Funeral services for Linda Gail Parrott will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Gary Kirby officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in London, Kentucky. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. The family requests that all visitors wear masks. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
