Linda Kay Lawson, age 54 departed this life on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Advent Health Manchester. She was born on Thursday, December 28, 1967 in Manchester, Kentucky to Charlie and Marie (Collins) Frost.
She leaves to mourn her passing her companion: James Leiby and these children: Natasha Sizemore, Tatum Sizemore, Megan Frost Eversole, Wesley Lawson, Joshua Frost, Keisha Lawson Barnett and Gabrielle Frost and 10 grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.
