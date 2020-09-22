Linda Kay Pennington, age 64, of London, Kentucky passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her residence. She was the mother of Kim Brandenburg, Phillip W. Brandenburg, David Pennington, and Jan Pennington all of London, Kentucky, Susan Bridges of Memphis, Tennessee, and John Pennington of Corbin, Kentucky; the sister of Wilma Goforth, Paul David Brandenburg, and Wanda Gregory all of London, Kentucky, and Phillip Stanley Brandenburg of East Bernstadt, Kentucky. She was also blessed with eleven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; plus a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Odis Pennington, Jr.; and by her parents, Charles and Myra (Jackson) Brandenburg. Funeral services for Linda Kay Pennington will be conducted Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Dwight Scalf and Pastor Josh Griffith officiating. Burial will follow at West London Cemetery. The family of Linda Kay Pennington will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Serving as pallbearers are: Blake Pennington, Jace Brandenburg, Ethan Pennington, Conner Pennington, Jackson Pennington, and Evan Pennington. Honorary pallbearers will be: Rodney Carter, Jr., Brayden Cissell, and Brycen Cissell.
