Linda Louise Acuff, of Brighton, Michigan, formerly of Manchester, Kentucky, passed away on October 23, 2022, at the age of 73.
Devoted wife of the late John Acuff, Linda is survived by her daughters Anjanette (Jeffery) Nickoloff, Meribeth (Stephen) Livingston, Amberly (Patrick) Brennan, and Jeanine (Michael) Wilcox; grandchildren, Owen and Olivia Terry, Joy and Jacob Nickoloff, Isabella and Ava Livingston, Jack, Kaitlyn, and Vivian Brennan, Vincent, Jacob, Lillian, and Naomi Wilcox. She is also survived by many dear cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 27, from 5:00-8:00 PM at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 600 E. Main St. Brighton, MI 48116.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Cornerstone Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 9455 Hilton Rd. Brighton, MI 48114. Visitation to begin at 10:00 AM until time of service.
Memorial contributions in Linda's honor are encourage to go toward the Wounded Warrior Project, and the National Kidney Foundation. Please follow links below for more details.
Please call Lynch & Sons for further information, (810) 229-2905.
